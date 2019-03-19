Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HC2 (HCHC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of HC2 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

NYSE HCHC opened at $2.48 on Friday. HC2 has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $111.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

