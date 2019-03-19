Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genesco (GCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research downgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on Genesco and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $846.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Genesco has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Genesco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Dennis sold 11,380 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $536,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,320,557.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,880 shares of company stock valued at $807,953. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,944,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,421,000 after buying an additional 103,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,920,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after buying an additional 95,644 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 595,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after buying an additional 297,144 shares during the period.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

