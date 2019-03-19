Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forum Energy Technologies (FET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Shares of FET opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $657.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Forum Energy Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

