Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.40 million and a PE ratio of 12.21. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $984,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

