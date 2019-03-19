Zacks Investment Management Sells 83,448 Shares of Macy’s Inc (M)

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,448 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.22% of Macy’s worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on M. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 133,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,145. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.20. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

