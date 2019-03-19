Zacks Investment Management Has $29.25 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 112.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.65. 10,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 69.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.77.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 30,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,138,216.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $1,350,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,872.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

