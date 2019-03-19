Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce $130.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.50 million. US Ecology posted sales of $120.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $605.30 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $640.00 million, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $650.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.92 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECOL shares. BidaskClub lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on US Ecology to $71.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Ecology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.51. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $12,049,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.