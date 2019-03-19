Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.80 Million

Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to announce $238.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.30 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $255.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $976.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $989.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $964.78 million, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $982.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBH. Raymond James downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Desjardins downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $41.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 31,718.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.