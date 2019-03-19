Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post $10.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.68 million to $13.25 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 583.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $45.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.70 million to $67.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.52 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $68.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.27% and a negative net margin of 1,438.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

DRNA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,296. The company has a market capitalization of $894.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,907,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,147,000 after purchasing an additional 445,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,802,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,024,000 after purchasing an additional 841,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 573,197 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,983,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 573,197 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

