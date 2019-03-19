Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gartner Inc (IT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $969.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will report $969.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $982.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $959.70 million. Gartner posted sales of $963.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.81.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.11. 296,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,098. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Gartner has a 52-week low of $114.40 and a 52-week high of $161.21.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,909 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $271,097.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,082.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 90,935 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $13,023,710.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,141,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,234 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,414. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 135.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 34.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Gartner by 98.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Gartner by 12.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

