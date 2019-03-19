Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Eiger Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,479. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $272.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

