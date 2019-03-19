Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.59 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.95 billion to $16.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup set a $68.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.47.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.75. 2,888,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

In other news, VP Justin Skala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $297,958.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $372,578.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $3,419,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,436,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,648,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236,342 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5,779.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,852 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,576,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,283,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,873 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

