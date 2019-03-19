Zacks: Analysts Set $42.00 Price Target for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $42.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 118,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 40,470 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.73. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $45.40.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

