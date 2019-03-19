Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 31,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $835,611.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 56,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,449,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,693. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $203,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $214,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. 26,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

