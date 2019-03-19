Zacks: Analysts Expect Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) will announce $227.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.94 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas posted sales of $225.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $933.00 million to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.00 million to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRZO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 73,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,003.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,417,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 64.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 27,167 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 58.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares during the period.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.