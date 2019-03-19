Zacks: Analysts Expect Calix Inc (CALX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Calix posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Calix had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.95 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

NYSE:CALX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 194,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,281. Calix has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $434.49 million, a PE ratio of -24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $331,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 122,500 shares of company stock worth $924,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth $9,662,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth $5,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 485,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,265,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

