Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materion Corp (MTRN) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Materion posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $298.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,258.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Shular sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $276,579.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,939 shares in the company, valued at $276,579.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Materion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,752,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 43,813 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Materion by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTRN opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. Materion has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.