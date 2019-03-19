Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.57). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $259,807.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,175.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,153 shares of company stock worth $9,912,697 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $99.24. 1,926,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,417. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

