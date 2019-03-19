Yext’s (YEXT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a report released on Monday morning. SunTrust Banks currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.
“We view Yext’s new integration with Adobe products positively for the former, given the boost to its customer value proposition as well as cross-sell potential across Adobe’s sizable customer base. As importantly, Adobe’s decision to partner with Yext for a key part of its business highlights the latter’s unique and growing role in managing businesses’ information across the Web and in gathering valuable analytics across a disparate set of platforms. Yext’s large TAM, deepening moat, lack of meaningful competition, and potential for LT margin expansion keep us positive.”,” SunTrust Banks’ analyst commented.
YEXT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $46,810.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 11,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $149,172.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 567,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,512. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
