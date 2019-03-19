Yext’s (YEXT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a report released on Monday morning. SunTrust Banks currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

“We view Yext’s new integration with Adobe products positively for the former, given the boost to its customer value proposition as well as cross-sell potential across Adobe’s sizable customer base. As importantly, Adobe’s decision to partner with Yext for a key part of its business highlights the latter’s unique and growing role in managing businesses’ information across the Web and in gathering valuable analytics across a disparate set of platforms. Yext’s large TAM, deepening moat, lack of meaningful competition, and potential for LT margin expansion keep us positive.”,” SunTrust Banks’ analyst commented.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $23.00 on Monday. Yext has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $46,810.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 11,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $149,172.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 567,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,512. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.