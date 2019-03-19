YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (YAHOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

