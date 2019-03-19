XRP Reaches Market Cap of $13.20 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. XRP has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion and approximately $670.67 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00007829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, GOPAX, Gatehub and B2BX. In the last seven days, XRP has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00385416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.01650313 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00228243 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001855 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004782 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025056 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,683,860 coins and its circulating supply is 41,432,141,931 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Koinex, Bitlish, Binance, Bitbns, Fatbtc, Bitsane, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Upbit, LakeBTC, BTC Markets, Huobi, CEX.IO, ZB.COM, Stellarport, Coinsuper, Covesting, BTC Trade UA, Cryptomate, Bitinka, BitMarket, Bitso, Instant Bitex, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), MBAex, GOPAX, OKEx, ABCC, Coinsquare, Coinrail, RippleFox, Independent Reserve, Vebitcoin, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, Bithumb, Exrates, Gatehub, Cryptohub, Ripple China, BX Thailand, Bitfinex, B2BX, WazirX, Bitstamp, Braziliex, BitFlip, Bits Blockchain, Zebpay, DragonEX, Exmo, Gate.io, Korbit, Koineks, OpenLedger DEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, FCoin, Liquid, Bitbank, BtcTurk, Kuna, BitBay, OTCBTC, Sistemkoin, C2CX, CoinEgg, BCEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, Coindeal, Poloniex, Altcoin Trader, DigiFinex, Indodax, Bittrex, Coinone, Coinbe and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

