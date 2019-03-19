XMax 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $83,904.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One XMax token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, ABCC, Hotbit and DDEX. XMax has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $83,904.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMax has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $710.41 or 0.17477999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00057077 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001245 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,817,259,688 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OTCBTC, Coinrail, Graviex, ABCC, HADAX, DDEX, Hotbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

