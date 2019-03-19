Xerox (XRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.34

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 59616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 730,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Xerox by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Xerox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 117,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

