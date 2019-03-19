Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Stake Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4,437.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,794,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,754,656 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $1,336,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.92 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following two business segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

