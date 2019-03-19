WP Carey (WPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised WP Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.81.

WPC opened at $76.67 on Friday. WP Carey has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.60.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. WP Carey had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 49.68%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WP Carey will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WP Carey by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in WP Carey by 858.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 108,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WP Carey by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

