Workhorse Group (WKHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 499.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,564.64%.

Shares of WKHS opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 1,165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 51,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

