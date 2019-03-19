Wix.Com (WIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.Com from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Wix.Com from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

WIX stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.89. 752,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.48 and a beta of 1.69. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.02 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,626,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,284,000 after purchasing an additional 104,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,513,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,234,000 after purchasing an additional 626,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,858,000 after purchasing an additional 212,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,213,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

