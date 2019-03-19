William Blair Comments on EVO Payments Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (EVOP)

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EVO Payments in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVOP. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

EVOP stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. EVO Payments has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.45.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 1,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $180,320.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in EVO Payments by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

