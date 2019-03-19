Wharton Business Group LLC Has $48.32 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $285.41 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

