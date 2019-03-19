Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $623.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report sales of $623.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $636.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $603.91 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $562.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $646.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WERN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 819.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 494,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,852,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 290,625 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $12,824,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.