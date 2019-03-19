Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,383,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459,895 shares during the quarter. Welbilt makes up about 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.05% of Welbilt worth $82,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,151 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,111,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBT opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $406.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.96 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 71.21% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $16.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

In other news, CFO Haresh Shah sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $29,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $209,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,660 shares of company stock worth $477,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

