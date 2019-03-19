Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 205,100 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,100 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 812,405 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 185,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 136,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 45,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $2,165,031.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Chersi bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $150,418.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/weiss-multi-strategy-advisers-llc-sells-205100-shares-of-etrade-financial-corp-etfc.html.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.