Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $6.30 Million Stake in Humana Inc (HUM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3,030.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,217,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,781,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,174,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,074,733,000 after acquiring an additional 391,300 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 726,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,468,000 after acquiring an additional 252,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,712,000 after acquiring an additional 208,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,379,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,190,809,000 after acquiring an additional 167,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total transaction of $2,542,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,901. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $261.35 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Humana had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.06.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

