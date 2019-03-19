Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 245,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 289.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 199,204 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 584,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after acquiring an additional 91,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,197. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $434,074.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

