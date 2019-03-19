Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in PG&E Co. (PCG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291,234 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 2,320.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 2,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in PG&E by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. 20,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972,315. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of -0.38. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PG&E from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PG&E from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PG&E to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

