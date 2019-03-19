Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Childrens Place (PLCE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Childrens Place (NASDAQ: PLCE):

3/6/2019 – Childrens Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $165.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2019 – Childrens Place was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2019 – Childrens Place had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

3/5/2019 – Childrens Place had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $167.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

2/9/2019 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/25/2019 – Childrens Place was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. Childrens Place Inc has a one year low of $82.05 and a one year high of $160.23.

Get Childrens Place Inc alerts:

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $530.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.06 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.68%. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.