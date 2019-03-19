Wedgewood Partners Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 0.0% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in Paychex by 8,881.0% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 10,859,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,614,724.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,389,000 after buying an additional 8,477,303 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,672.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,357,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,250,000 after buying an additional 5,999,001 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5,734.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,458,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,365,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,469,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,481,000 after buying an additional 1,697,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $79.24. 29,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,905. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.61 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,618.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,594,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,244 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,583. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

