Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMA. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 target price on Comerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.95.

CMA opened at $82.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $240,363.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $711,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,348. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

