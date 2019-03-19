Webis (WEB) Shares Down 11.5%

Webis Holdings Plc (LON:WEB) shares dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 416,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 226,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of $6.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99.

About Webis (LON:WEB)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. It offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

