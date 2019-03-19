Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,389. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

