Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $203,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,441,677 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

