Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $160,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,656. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $89.01 and a 1-year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

