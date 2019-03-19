Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $107,000 Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.95 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,106.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,828.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.45.

CCI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,520. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

