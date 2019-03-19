Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.08.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter.

WSBF has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

