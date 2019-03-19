Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 699,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $47,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

