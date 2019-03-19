Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €92.00 ($106.98) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.19 ($119.99).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH stock traded down €0.64 ($0.74) on Tuesday, reaching €86.36 ($100.42). 185,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €70.08 ($81.49) and a one year high of €157.05 ($182.62).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.