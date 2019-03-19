W3Coin Price Up 126.8% Over Last 7 Days (W3C)

W3Coin (CURRENCY:W3C) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. W3Coin has a market cap of $438,281.00 and $186.00 worth of W3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, W3Coin has traded up 126.8% against the dollar. One W3Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $24.68 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.86 or 0.17341250 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00057381 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001246 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

W3Coin Profile

W3C is a coin. It launched on July 11th, 2017. W3Coin’s total supply is 99,998,988,889 coins and its circulating supply is 62,437,829,117 coins. W3Coin’s official Twitter account is @W3coinsofficial . W3Coin’s official website is w3coin.net

W3Coin Coin Trading

W3Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.68, $50.98, $33.94, $18.94, $7.50, $51.55, $24.43, $13.77, $5.60, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W3Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

