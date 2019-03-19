Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Short Interest Update

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,283,268 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the February 15th total of 5,847,959 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,624,226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $745,839.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,558,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,601,268.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $767,487.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,558,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,826,557.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 665.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vonage by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VG. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of VG opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.65. Vonage has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. Vonage had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

