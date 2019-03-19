Volkswagen (VOW3) PT Set at €186.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €186.00 ($216.28) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Societe Generale set a €208.00 ($241.86) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €189.52 ($220.37).

VOW3 opened at €145.28 ($168.93) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a twelve month high of €179.60 ($208.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16.

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

