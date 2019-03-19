Visa Inc (V) Holdings Raised by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $154.96 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $116.03 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The company has a market cap of $312.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $11,339,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.23.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

